“We will also double the budget dedicated to road safety. In 2023, we want to do more so everyone can travel safely on our streets.”

This morning Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced that the city is making efforts to boost road safety around schools, daycares and parks frequented by kids. The 42 planned projects that will take place in 13 of the city’s boroughs include work on sidewalk overhangs, speed bumps, raised intersections, mid-block and other raised crosswalks, pedestrian shelters, intersection realignments, signage modifications as well as the addition of speed displays and traffic lights.

This news follows the tragic death-by-car of seven-year-old Maria Legenkovska near her school in Montreal last month.

“After having secured the surroundings of 73 schools since 2020, we will secure the surroundings of 50 other schools, CPEs and parks frequented by young people in 2023. So that all those who travel can do so safely and without fear.

“We will also double the budget dedicated to road safety. In 2023, we want to do more, more quickly, so everyone can travel safely on our streets.”

Nous doublerons aussi le budget dédié à la sécurisation des déplacements.



En 2023, nous voulons en faire plus et aller plus vite pour que tout le monde puisse se déplacer de manière sécuritaire dans nos rues.



➕ d'infos : https://t.co/MuJmDjHJZJ #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) January 10, 2023 Montreal to boost road safety around schools, daycares and kids’ parks

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.