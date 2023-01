“I could cite hundreds of studies in cardiology over the past 30 years showing that light alcohol consumption has a protective effect.”

Following yesterday’s news that Canadian guidelines for alcohol consumption have changed significantly to suggest a limit of two drinks per week, a local cardiologist called the study’s conclusions an exaggeration. In an interview on the Radio-Canada evening news, Dr. Martin Juneau of the Montreal Cardiology Institute cited the significant science linking light drinking, particularly red wine consumption, with better heart health.

“I could cite hundreds of studies in cardiology over the past 30 years showing (that light alcohol consumption) has a protective effect,” said Dr. Juneau.

The American Heart Association recommends a maximum of one glass of red wine per day for women and two for men to optimize the health benefits while minimizing the potentially damaging effects of alcohol consumption.

By contrast, the new study by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) concludes that the impact of light drinking on cardiovascular health is neither positive nor negative, stating that three or more drinks increase the risk of certain cancers, and more than seven increase the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes. The two-drink maximum is a dramatic decrease from previous Canadian guidelines (dating back to 2011), which recommend no more than 15 drinks per week for men and 10 for women.

In yesterday’s interview, Dr. Juneau went on to address the cultural acceptance of moderate drinking in Quebec.

“It’s true that Quebecers trivialize the consumption of alcohol. (On the other hand), I think it’s going a bit far to (recommend limiting consumption to) one to two glasses per week.”

Un risque avec un verre d’alcool par semaine?



« C’est vrai que les Québécois banalisent la consommation d’alcool. [Par contre,] je pense que ça va un peu loin de dire 1 à 2 verres par semaine », dit le cardiologue @DocteurJuneau au #TJ18h pic.twitter.com/zs2W0K9xgV — Patrice Roy (@PatriceRoyTJ) January 17, 2023 Montreal cardiologist questions new Canadian alcohol guidelines: “It’s going a bit far”

