A decade after their signature celebration was outlawed by then-coach Michel Therrien, Subban and Price reenacted the move at the end of the Subban tribute at the Bell Centre last night.

P.K. Subban & Carey Price brought back the Triple Low Five, banned by the Habs in 2013

Capping off an emotional tribute to former Montreal Canadiens star P.K. Subban, who retired from the NHL in September, Carey Price made a cameo to reenact the players’ signature celebration, the Triple Low Five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl) P.K. Subban and Carey Price brought back the Triple Low Five, banned by the Habs in 2013

This comes almost a decade after the move was banned by then-coach Michel Therrien, who insisted that the players be strictly team-focused. Around the same time, stepping on the Montreal Canadiens logo in the centre of the floor in the dressing room also became a fine-able offence.

Habs fans will remember the Subban/Price Triple Low Five from the 2010–11 and 2011–12 seasons, and the beginning of the 2012–13 season.

The Triple Low Five explained by P.K. Subban and Carey Price

