Montreal hip hop festival Metro Metro has revealed that Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow and Lil Baby will be the headliners for 2023. The third edition of Metro Metro will once again take place at Parc Olympique Esplanade, from May 19–21.

The festival recommends signing up for their newsletter to have pre-sale access to tickets ahead of this Friday, Feb. 3, when tickets officially go on sale. For more information, please visit the Metro Metro website.

