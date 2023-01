Montreal is a beautiful city, and even more beautiful during Valentine’s season! Whether you’re a resident or just visiting, there are plenty of sights to see, endless delicacies to eat and epic adventures to be had in this stunning Canadian city.

From romantic strolls to skate dates with your significant other, however you choose to mark the day, Montreal truly has it all and will definitely add that special spark of magic! If you’re wondering how to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Montreal this year with your significant other, we’ve got a few ideas. Read on to find out more.

1. Snowshoeing in Mont-Royal

Is a snow day your idea of total paradise? Experience non-stop fun and adventure with your partner at Mont-Royal, located just a few minutes away from downtown Montréal. This place offers the ultimate Valentine’s Day activity if you prefer fun and adventure over traditional rose petals and fine dining. However, rest assured, you won’t miss out on a glass of champagne and chocolate truffles. Mont-Royal offers these indulgences, and more, to its guests, so couples can share their love for one another among the winter woods.

2. Enjoy a Romantic Spa Break

You simply can’t go wrong with a spa break. Perfect for winding down and relaxing with your partner in a romantic setting, Montreal offers some of the most beautiful spa destinations in the country. Couples can also enjoy a unique “floating spa” at the famous Bota Bota which is an outside space adorned with hot tubs. Couples can also catch spectacular views of the evening sun as it sets. If you can’t get enough, explore some of Montréal’s other popular spas if you want to experience it all!

3. Enjoy a romantic dinner at Old Port

Dinner? A romantic location? What more could you possibly want? Montreal offers some of the finest eateries and restaurants in the country, in particular at Old Port which couples can find nestled along a quaint harbour. Some of the finest restaurants in Old Port include Ikanos which serves a mix of seafood and Mediterranean cuisine, Restaurant Graziella which serves exquisite Italian dishes and for a contemporary classic, Restaurant Le Speaksey is equally as delicious.

4. Enjoy a Cabaret Show at Le Cabaret du Casino

If you and your loved one want to experience a night out without having to step foot inside a club, Le Cabaret du Casino is the place to go. Housed in an extraordinary venue at the Montreal Casino with impressive acoustics, you’ll be treated to an evening of entertainment and hospitality that will be memorable for many years to come. If you don’t fancy a cabaret show, the Montreal Casino is still a great place to visit for an evening of fun, laughter and romance. The casino has a wide variety of slot games on offer alongside a great selection of table games. Why not go head-to-head with your loved one for a bit of fun? If you can’t make it to the casino, there are hundreds of great online casino sites available to play around the world, from Canada to the UK to India. You can have all the fun and excitement of playing in the Montreal Casino from wherever you are in the world, with a number of top-quality games to play. You can even take advantage of the best casino bonuses, such as a 100% bonus of up to ₹60,000! If you do manage to visit the casino, it also offers a fine dining experience at its restaurant, Le Montréal, with innovative local cuisine full of Québec discoveries and new dishes sure to tantalise taste buds.

5. Take to the ice with your loved one

Lace up your skates and take to the ice with your partner this year at one of the city’s many free ice-skating rinks. The Old Port of Montreal ice skating rink is one of Montreal’s most picturesque rinks, with views of Old Montreal’s historic architecture, including the neoclassical silver dome of Marché Bonsecours and the angels atop Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours Chapel. Or for the ultimate party vibe, head to Esplanade Tranquille which becomes a skating rink from mid-November to March 2023. The illuminated outdoor rink features DJ nights, perfect for couples who want to take to the dancefloor…or rink!

Conclusion

There is loads to do in Montreal for couples who want to do something a little bit different! From spa breaks to ice rinks, and fancy dinners to casino nights, there is plenty of fun to be had this Valentine’s Day in Montreal. What’s first on your list?