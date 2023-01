Montreal professor/rapper Yassin “Narcy” Alsalman will begin teaching The Power of Us, It’s Bigger Than Hip Hop in Jan. 2023.

Concordia is following up its Kanye West course with one on Kendrick Lamar this month

Concordia University prof Yassin “Narcy” Alsalman announced in May that he’s following up his Kanye West course with a Kendrick Lamar course beginning Jan. 2023.

As Alsalman explained in a Twitter thread, the course — titled The Power of Us, It’s Bigger Than Hip Hop — will cover “the music and fashion, activism and passion of hip hop culture” via Lamar’s music, videos and backstory, focusing on practice and philosophical questions.

Why? Because “Kendrick Lamar is a GOAT and deserves the flowers we will lay for him,” Alsalman said.

“The course will serve as a venue for exploring contemporary issues in relation to personal lived experiences of hip hop culture, while considering historical context. Within the structure of the course, students will have opportunities to pursue issues related to their interests. Students will develop skills in critical thinking and observation, while making connections between the personal and political aspects of hip hop.” —Yassin “Narcy” Alsalman

Registered Concordia students can sign up now. For more, please visit the Concordia Fine Arts department website.

This article was originally published on May 19, 2022 and updated on Jan. 3, 2023.

