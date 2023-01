“In the context of the climate emergency, we are taking action to improve air quality, quality of life and the city’s resilience.”

City invests $76-million in planting trees to make Montreal the greenest city in North America

Following last year’s $3.5-million investment in planting 17,000, Montreal is committing an additional $76-million to the Urban Forest Plan. The goal is make Montreal the greenest city in North America by raising the canopy index to 26%. The plans aims to plant trees and shrubs across the boroughs and treat ash trees to protect the forest cover, from 2023 to 2025.

“We are releasing $76-million to plant more trees and make Montreal the greenest city in North America! In the context of the climate emergency, we are taking action to improve air quality, quality of life and the city’s resilience.”

—Valerie Plante

Nous débloquons 76 M$ pour planter plus d'arbres et faire de Montréal la métropole la plus verte en Amérique du Nord! 🌿🌳



Dans le contexte d’urgence climatique, nous agissons pour améliorer la qualité de l'air, la qualité de vie et la résilience de la Ville.#polmtl pic.twitter.com/3S77iCCg0B — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) January 18, 2023 City invests $76-million in planting trees to make Montreal the greenest city in North America

The investment in the Urban Forest Plan will facilitate the following activities

planning, site preparation and planting of plants on public land;

the production of seedlings in nurseries and the purchase of seedlings in private nurseries;

the purchase of arboreal and horticultural supplies required in particular for the maintenance and protection of plants;

contributions relating to plantations carried out by one or more NPOs on private territory;

interventions in the fight against the emerald ash borer, other arboreal pests and diseases on public and private land (including the treatment and replacement of ash trees);

the felling of dead, dying, infested or potentially dangerous trees;

subsidies granted to owners in consideration of work to replace ash trees located on private properties;

activities to maintain the ecological integrity of woodlands, including work to control invasive alien plant species;

plantation maintenance and monitoring activities;

quality control as well as monitoring and awareness work

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.