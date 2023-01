“In response to rising cases in China, Canada, alongside other countries, set a new requirement this month that travellers departing China, Hong Kong or Macau must produce a negative COVID-19 test prior to takeoff.”

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, Canadians strongly support a new policy whereby travellers from China must test negative for COVID-19 before departure. The policy was enacted in response to China ending its zero-COVID strategy, which has caused a surge in infections and deaths in the country.

The study found that 77% of Canadians support the new COVID-19 testing requirements for travellers from China, while 16% remain opposed.

“China abandoning its zero-COVID strategy has caused a ripple of concern around the globe as the world’s second-most populous country faces an unprecedented wave of infections affecting as many as four-in-five people. As COVID-19 spreads rapidly through China, there has been fear that new variants could emerge from the country.

“In response to rising cases in China, Canada, alongside other countries, set a new requirement this month that travellers departing China, Hong Kong or Macau must produce a negative COVID-19 test prior to takeoff. The Chinese government denounced the policy, calling it ‘discriminatory.’”

Canadians overwhelmingly support COVID-19 testing requirements for travellers from China

