Bullet Train is now streaming in Canada via Prime Video

David Leitch’s action comedy Bullet Train is now streaming in Canada via Prime Video.

The film stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry.

“In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe — all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives — on the world’s fastest train. From the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch, the end of the line is only the beginning in a wild, non-stop thrill ride through modern-day Japan.”

To watch Bullet Train in Canada, please visit the Prime Video website.

