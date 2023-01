The players are reportedly meeting with a teacher today and will be scheduling their lessons around hockey.

Between 8 and 10 Habs players will be learning French this season

According to sports reporter Eric Engels, roughly 8 to 10 Habs players are starting the process of learning French today. The players are reportedly meeting with a teacher before a series of lessons are worked into their schedules. The identity of the Montreal Canadiens players who have, as Engels put it, expressed a desire to learn the language, remains unknown.

This news is in keeping with previous statements by the Canadiens’s communications VP Chantal Macchabée about her intention to push the team’s non-French-speakers to learn to speak French. In September, a small controversy erupted about Habs Captain Nick Suzuki’s lack of fluency in the language. Suzuki took an online French course over the summer before officially being named captain.

