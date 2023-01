A 5-course menu highlighting the cuisine of Newfoundland and Labrador, and uniting two iconic Canadian restaurants, will be available to Montrealers on Feb. 24 and 25.

Maison Boulud — Daniel Boulud’s acclaimed restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal — has announced a collaboration with Fogo Island Inn during Nuit Blanche weekend in Montreal. The iconic Newfoundland restaurant “sits on an island, off an island, at one of the four corners of the earth.”

Chef Daniel Boulud and Executive Chef Romain Cagnat from Maison Boulud will welcome Executive Chef Timothy Charles from the Fogo Island Inn to collaborate on a 5-course menu highlighting the cuisine of Newfoundland and Labrador. Two seatings are available, at 6 and 9:30 p.m., on Feb. 24 and 25.

The price is $189, and the menu can also be paired with five wines selected by Maison Boulud’s Head Sommelier David Goirand.

For reservations, please contact emily.haladij@ritzmontreal.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison Boulud (@maisonboulud) A collaboration between Maison Boulud and Fogo Island Inn is happening Nuit Blanche weekend

For more on Maison Boulud, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.