“Heavy flurries may accompany the front, giving zero visibilities.”

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning as well as a flash freeze warning for Montreal. Winds of up to 90 km per hour are expected this afternoon. As temperatures drop rapidly below the freezing mark today, ponding water and slush are expected to freeze.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Please be careful out there.

