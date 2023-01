The new Noah Baumbach film White Noise, Nicolas Winding Refn’s series Copenhagen Cowboy, Anya Taylor-Joy in The Menu, David Tennant in Litvinenko and more.

New on Netflix

Copenhagen Cowboy (new on Netflix)

Adam Driver stars in Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s absurdist novel White Noise (Dec. 30). The film dramatizes a 1980s American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle co-star.

Nicolas Winding Refn, the man behind Drive and The Neon Demon, hits Netflix with an all-new series called Copenhagen Cowboy (Jan. 5). This Danish language series follows Miu, who, after a lifetime of slavery, seeks justice and revenge.

Gimmick or puzzle? The new Netflix series Kaleidoscope (Jan. 1) will screen the episodes in a random order. A master thief and his crew attempt an epic heist worth $7-billion, but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans. Due to the unusual structure, you can Google the many different suggested orders to watch the show in.

A new series based on a novel by Elena Ferrante, The Lying Life of Adults (Jan. 4) hits Netflix in the new year. The series focuses on a girl searching for her true reflection in a divided Naples: the Naples of the heights, which assumes a mask of refinement, and the Naples of the depths, a place of excess and vulgarity.

New on Prime Video

Litvinenko (new on Prime Video)

Looking for a new miniseries to dive into? Litvinenko (Dec. 30) is the story of the determined Scotland Yard Officers who worked to prove who was responsible for the death of Alexander Litvinenko (played by David Tennant), in one of the most complex and dangerous investigations in the history of the Metropolitan Police.

The award-winning Quebec series, Nos étés (Jan. 4) is now streaming on Prime Video. Nos étés is an emotional, historical saga that focuses on the fascinating stories of the upper-class Desrochers family from Montreal and the Belzile family, who are farmers in Bas-Saint-Laurent. Over the course of a century, we will follow six generations of women, all artists at heart.

New on Disney Plus

The Menu (new on Disney Plus)

January is always a quiet time for new releases, but you have plenty of time to catch up on films and series you might have missed. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes, The Menu (Jan. 4) is a delicious satire that will fulfil all your “eat the rich” fantasies. (Read my complete review here.)

New on Crave

Rocky (new on Crave)

If you’re a fan of Rocky, you’re in luck. All six Rocky (Dec. 30) films have been added to Crave as well as a documentary exploring the franchise’s legacy, called 40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic.

New on Criterion Channel

3 Women (new on Criterion Channel)

A new year is a perfect opportunity to start exploring some new cinema. Criterion has you covered with some fantastic spotlights, starting with a look at Cinéma Vérité, a documentary movement inspired by new lightweight equipment that gave filmmakers unprecedented intimacy. The spotlight includes films like Grey Gardens, Warrendale, Monterey Pop, Salesman and Woodstock.

If you’re a fan of Mike Leigh, who directed films like Naked and Mr. Turner, you’ll have an opportunity to check out some of his lesser-known work on television thanks to the Mike Leigh at the BBC spotlight. It’s an important blueprint for better understanding his work, featuring many of his most consistent collaborators like Timothy Spall and Leslie Manville.

Did you love the sad little donkey movie, EO? Well, you’ll be able to discover some of the director Jerzy Skolimowski’s best-known films, Deep End (1970), The Shout (1978) and Moonlighting (1982) this month.

Among the other films being added to the platform this month that are worth noting: 3 Women, Attica, Johnny To’s Election and Election 2, Le quattro volte, Little Women (1933), Oklahoma!, Scarlet Street and The Woman on the Beach.

New on CBC Gem

The Simpler Life (new on CBC Gem)

The British reality series, The Simpler Life (Jan. 2) puts modern life in perspective as 24 ordinary Brits leave behind their jobs and homes for an extraordinary summer, cut off from the modern world, on a remote farmstead in Devon. Together, they live by the principles of the Amish, which reject modern values and technology.

