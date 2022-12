Emily in Paris season 3, Abbey Road studios documentary If These Walls Could Sing, Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handle of Truths & more.

What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, Crave and CBC Gem

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Shudder, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (new on Netflix)

Everyone’s favourite marketing executive is back for season 3. Emily in Paris (Dec. 21) returns just in time for the holidays and takes off where the last season ended as Emily is faced with a major career decision.

Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s divisive autofiction, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handle of Truths (Dec. 16) hits Netflix after a brief theatrical run. Partially based on the filmmaker’s experiences, Bardo is a dreamy and surreal film experience about an acclaimed journalist-turned-documentarian as he goes through a spiritual crisis after being awarded a prestigious prize.

The new series The Recruit (Dec. 16), starring Noah Centineo (All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), is an action-thriller about a fledgling CIA lawyer who gets caught up in a dangerous game of international politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her relationship with the agency unless they clear her name.

On Dec. 18, you’ll be able to stream Lethal Weapon 2, Lethal Weapon 3 and Lethal Weapon 4.

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

New on Prime Video

Nanny (new on Prime Video)

After nearly three years, John Krasinski is back for Jack Ryan (Dec. 21) season 3. New episodes feature Ryan on the run from the CIA and trying to stave off World War III.

A big hit at Sundance and TIFF, Nanny (Dec. 16) is a new horror film starring Anna Diop as an undocumented immigrant from Senegal who’s working as a child caregiver for a family on New York’s Upper East Side and saving money to bring her son to America. Things get weird. It’s nice counterprogramming if you’re not in the mood for another Hallmark film.

See what’s new on Prime Video here.

New on Disney Plus

If These Walls Could Sing (new on Disney Plus)

The Beatles documentary Get Back was a sensational hit for Disney last year and they’re covering adjacent territory with their new documentary If These Walls Could Sing (Dec. 16), about the nearly 90-year history of Abbey Road Studios.

From writer and director Alice Rohrwacher, and Academy Award-winning producer Alfonso Cuarón, Le Pupille (Dec. 16) is a tale of innocence, greed and fantasy. This live-action short is about desires, pure and selfish, freedom and devotion, and the anarchy capable of flowering in the minds of girls within the confines of a strict religious boarding school at Christmas. The runtime is just under 40 minutes.

See what’s new on Disney Plus here.

New on Crave

A Lot Like Christmas (new on Apple TV+)

Most of the Crave additions this month are made for TV Christmas movies. The author of this streaming update has no idea if they’re good or notable. Among them: A Lot Like Christmas (Dec. 23), A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (Dec. 21) and Joy for Christmas (Dec. 21).

See what’s new on Crave here.

New on CBC Gem

The Fall of the American Empire (new on CBC Gem)

Denys Arcand’s most recent film, The Fall of the American Empire (Dec. 16) about a truck driver who accidentally becomes embroiled in a major crime, is now available to stream. For another recent Quebec release, Philippe Falardeau’s acclaimed film My Salinger Year (Dec. 18), starring Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver, is about a college grad who takes a clerical job working for the literary agent of the renowned, reclusive writer J.D. Salinger.

See what’s new on CBC Gem here.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Shudder and Criterion Channel