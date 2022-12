Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Louise Penny adaptation Three Pines, season 2 of Slow Horses, season 4 of Doom Patrol and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Shudder, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (new on Netflix)

It’s the time of the season to indulge in your trashiest instincts, and Netflix has your back. Too Hot to Handle season 4 arrives on Dec. 7, promising another dumb as rocks series about beautiful people told they can’t hook up, or else!

The first of many adaptations this week is a new version of A Christmas Carol called Scrooge: A Christmas Carol. This animated version of the Kate’s Dickens adaptation features voice work by Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Jonathan Pryce.

The oft-banned Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Dec. 2) comes to the screen for the dozenth or so time, this time as a Netflix original. Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Jack O’Connell (Skins) star in the adaptation of D.H. Lawrence’s classic about the forbidden affair between a married woman and her gamekeeper.

Hot Skull (Dec. 2) is a new Netflix thriller series where a deadly virus is spread through speech. Part of the international original programming by Netflix, this Turkish series has a very spooky vibe that speaks to the dystopian conditions of contemporary life.

Netflix is also adding some older films to stream that might be of interest, including but not limited to; Space Jam (Dec. 4), Django Unchained (Dec. 5), The Queen (Dec. 5), and Emily the Criminal (Dec. 7).

New on Prime Video

Three Pines (new on Prime Video)

Alfred Molina stars in a new series, Three Pines (Dec. 2), based on the Louise Penny novel Still Life. The story follows a man investigating murders in a small town, who sees things that others do not: the light between the cracks, the mythic in the mundane, and discovers long-buried secrets while facing a few of his own ghosts.

New on Apple TV+

Slow Horses season 2 (new on Apple TV+)

Slow Horses (Dec. 2) is back for a second season on Apple TV+. The series starring Gary Oldman follows a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents — and their obnoxious boss, the notorious Jackson Lamb — as they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

New on Disney Plus

Amsterdam (new on Disney Plus)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Rodrick Rules (Dec. 2) forgoes theatres entirely for a straight to streaming relase with Disney Plus. Greg enters the next grade with his confidence and friendships intact, and an eye on the new girl in town, Holly Hills . But at home, Greg is still at war with his older brother, Rodrick, so their parents have handed down the toughest “punishment” imaginable – forcing the boys to spend quality time with each other.

It barely registered when it was released in theatres a couple of months ago, but you can now stream Amsterdam (Dec. 7) on Disney Plus. Starring Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robbie and a full cast of other actors (including Taylor Swift), the farcical film is set in the 1930s and follows three friends who witness a murder and become suspects themselves.

New on Crave

Doom Patrol (new on Crave)

One of the most under-appreciated superhero shows is back with two new episodes this week. Doom Patrol (Dec. 8) season 4 continue to follow the misadventures of the superhero outcasts. Important to note: As with HBO shows, new episodes are only available to stream as of 9 p.m. EST.

Just in time for James Cameron’s big return to the cinema with Avatar: The Way of the Water later this month, you will now be able to stream the original mega-blockbuster Titanic (Dec. 2) on Crave.

New on CBC Gem

My Old School (new on CBC Gem)

A really compelling documentary, My Old School (Dec. 2), starts streaming today on CBC Gem. In 1995, it was discovered that “Brandon Lee,” who had a year earlier enrolled as a fifth-year student at Bearsden Academy secondary school in Bearsden, Scotland, had actually been a 30-year-old former student, Brian MacKinnon, posing as a 17-year-old. The story attracted widespread and sensational news coverage at the time. MacKinnon agreed to be interviewed for the film but not appear on camera so Alan Cumming steps in to “play” him by lip-synching to his interviews.

