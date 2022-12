Will Smith in Emancipation, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, J-LO and Owen Wilson rom-com Marry Me, The Banshees of Inisherin & more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Shudder, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (new on Netflix)

While there are two new animated Pinocchio films this year, most critics and fans seem to agree that ​​Guillermo del Toro’s version of the classic Italian fairy tale is the better of the two. This adaptation of Pinocchio (Dec. 9) features an incredible cast of voice talents, including Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, Finn Wolfhard, Ron Perlman and John Turturro.

Though the jury’s still out, if it can hold a candle to the original Spanish Casa de Papel series, Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area Part 2 (Dec. 9) releases today. As the nights still continue to get longer, it’s a perfect time to dive deep into a new series, so why not make it this one?

Netflix is also keeping up with the Hallmark channel by producing more original Christmas content. On Dec. 14, you can watch I Believe in Santa. After five happy months of dating Tom, Lisa’s horrified to learn he’s obsessed with her least favourite holiday. Is it time to give Christmas another chance?

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

New on Prime Video

Something From Tiffany’s (new on Prime Video)

Based on a book by Melissa Hill, Something From Tiffany’s (Dec. 9) is about a woman who gets upended when an engagement ring for someone else leads her to the person she’s meant to be with. This holiday romance stars Zoey Deutsch and Kendrick Sampson.

Lost in the Omicron shutdowns last year, Cyrano (Dec. 9) is now streamable. This musical version of the classic story of Cyrano de Bergerac stars Peter Dinklage in the lead role. Like many contemporary musicals, the music itself will be divisive — you’re either all in, or it will be pure torture.

See what’s new on Prime Video here.

New on Apple TV+

Emancipation (new on Apple TV+)

Will Smith stars in Emancipation (Dec. 9) as Peter, a slave who flees a Southern plantation after being whipped within an inch of his life. He has to outwit cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on a torturous journey north. Intended to have high Oscar hopes, many critics have been talking about how the slap does or does not have an impact on the film’s award chances.

See what’s new on Apple TV+ here.

New on Disney Plus

The Banshees of Inisherin (new on Disney Plus)

There’s still time to put the final touches on your best films of the year list, and as of next Wednesday, you will be able to stream the critically acclaimed The Banshees of Inisherin (Dec. 14). Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star as two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.

Millennials are far from a monolith, but most can agree that the best adaptation of A Christmas Carol is The Muppet Christmas Carol (Dec. 9) with Michael Caine as Scrooge. As of today, you will be able to stream the extended version on Disney Plus. So indulge your inner child and relive this ultimate Christmas classic.

See what’s new on Disney Plus here.

New on Crave

Marry Me (new on Crave)

One of the year’s best movies that completely flew under the radar, Terence Davies’ Benediction (Dec. 9) is now streaming on Crave. The film focuses on legendary 20th century war poet Siegfried Sassoon whose lifelong quest for personal salvation through his experiences with family, war, his writing and destructive relationships goes unresolved, as never realizes it can only come from within.

You’ll also catch up with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in Marry Me (Dec. 9). Music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian are getting married before a global audience of fans. But when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she instead decides to marry Charlie, a stranger in the crowd.

See what’s new on Crave here.

New on CBC Gem

A Very Nutty Christmas (new on CBC Gem)

CBC Gem is also providing some holiday cheer, and on Dec. 12 will be adding three new films to stream: The Christmas Checklist, Christmas Reservations and A Very Nutty Christmas.

See what’s new on CBC Gem here.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Shudder and Criterion Channel