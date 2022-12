The acclaimed sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the ambitious Disney feature Strange World, Letterkenny season 11, Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Shudder, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical (new on Netflix)

Rian Johnson returns with a new Benoit Blanc mystery with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Dec. 23). While not explicitly a holiday movie, the first Knives Out became a popular winter classic thanks to its cozy vibes. This time though, Blanc is headed to a Greek island that an eccentric Musk-like billionaire calls home. Daniel Craig is back in the lead role with a supporting cast that includes Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista and Leslie Odom Jr.

A smash hit in the U.K., the cinematic adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical (Dec. 25) hits Netflix on Christmas day. An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Features an all-star cast, including Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch and Andrea Riseborough.

Also, on Christmas Day, a prequel to the Witcher series, The Witcher: Blood Origin (Dec. 25) hits the platform. Set more than a thousand years before the world of “The Witcher,” seven outcasts in the elf world unite in a quest against an unstoppable power. Stars Michelle Yeoh.

Looking for something a little more mindless? Well, the popular reality show, The Circle (Dec. 28) is back with its fifth season. In this lighthearted and strategic competition series, the players must choose whether to be themselves or other people — all while chasing a cash prize.

The new spy thriller miniseries Treason (Dec. 26) is about an M16’s deputy’s bright future taking a sharp turn after a reunion with a Russian spy forces him to question his entire life and which side he truly wants to side with in a looming conflict. The series stars Ciarán Hinds and features appearances by Olga Kurylenko and Charlie Cox.

New on Disney Plus

Strange World (new on Disney Plus)

Looking for something to watch with the family? The animated film Strange World (Dec. 23) might do the trick. The film introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob called Splat; Legend, the family dog; and a slew of ravenous creatures.

New episodes of Welcome to Chippendales (Dec. 27), National Treasure – Edge Of History (Dec. 28), Willow (Dec. 29) and Fleischman Is In Trouble (Dec. 29) are also streaming.

New on Crave

Letterkenny (new on Crave)

Season 11 of Letterkenny (Dec. 26) starts streaming on Crave on boxing day. The very popular Canadian sitcom showcases the antics of the residents of Letterkenny, a small rural community.

New on CBC Gem

The Great British Baking Show (new on CBC Gem)

Everyone’s favourite baking show, The Great British Baking Show (Dec. 28), is back for a special New Year’s episode. Noel, Matt, Prue and Paul return to the tent with some familiar faces from Baking Show past. Joining them this year are runner-up Kim-Joy and fellow 2018 baker Jon, as well as Hermine and Rowan, who entered our first Baking Show bubble in 2020. They’ll be battling it out over three seasonal challenges to see who will win the first Star Baker crown of 2022.

