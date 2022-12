What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Dec. 26

Who Is the Real Santa Claus performances outside Pointe-à-Callière Dec. 26–30

The Sound of Music (English-language version) at Théâtre St-Denis Dec. 26 & 31

The World’s Smallest Boxing Night at Hurley’s

Berlin Techno dance party at Cabaret Berlin

Boxing Gay at Cabaret Mado

