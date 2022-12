What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

A matinee screening of Gremlins at Cinéma Moderne

The Biodôme, Botanical Gardens etc in holiday mode

Air Play at TOHU through Jan. 1

Les Grands Ballets Canadiens’s The Nutcracker at Place des Arts through Dec. 30

Cirque du Soleil presents Corteo through Jan. 1

