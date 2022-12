What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Mapping Montreal’s Diverse Black Music Scenes

In partnership with ARCMTL, we are excited to present a POP Montreal Symposium event tomorrow at the Afromusée. Don't miss Louis Rastelli, Guy Mushagalusa Chigoho and @yofine2 Pierre Perpall in conversation.https://t.co/ZaDPmNbWkZ pic.twitter.com/XNW3lGwbpy — POP Montréal (@popmontreal) December 13, 2022

Belgian singer Stromae plays the Bell Centre (again!)

Disco/funk band Boney M plays Olympia

NYC black metal band Liturgy play Bar le Ritz PDB

Tess Roby DJs at le Système

