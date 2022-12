What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal this weekend.

Friday, Dec. 2

Pan-Canadian indie pop heroes Stars play Théatre Fairmount

Expozine 20th anniversary gala at Anteism Books

Mothland Records Proto-Winter Party with Pypy, la Securité & Breeze

Saturday, Dec. 3

Rufus & Martha Wainwright concert w/ guests Hubert Lenoir, Klô Pelgag, Melissa Auf Der Maur & more

Reno, NV surf rock band Surf Curse play Club Soda

Tiny Fest at la Sala Rossa/Sotterenea feat. Whitney K, Eliza Niemi, Nora Kelly Band, Heaven for Real

Sunday, Dec. 4

Headdresses From Around the World exhibition at Pointe-à-Callière

Eco-friendly artisans market Dec. 2–4

Dernière Minute installation at PHI Centre

