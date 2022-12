What to do on New Year’s Eve weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal this weekend.

Friday, Dec. 30

Free access to the Museum of Fine Arts (minus the Basquiat exhibition) through Dec. 31

Laval Rocket vs. Syracuse Crunch

Battlefield 001 dance party with Excision and Zomboy at the Olympic Stadium

Saturday, Dec. 31

Queeraoke NYE party at Champs

Marie Davidson, Feu St-Antoine & Lash live at le Système

Free “disco” party for NYE at Turbo Haüs

Decades NYE party at Cabaret Berlin

NYE bash at Club Unity

Sunday, Jan. 1

Skating at Esplanade Tranquille

Acclaimed documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed screens at Cinéma du Parc

New Year’s Day Masquerade Ball at Yoko Luna

