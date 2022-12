Inflation, the war in Ukraine and the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade were the top issues in Quebec this year.

What Quebecers cared about most in 2022

According to a new study by Léger, the top three issues and/or events that Quebecers cared about in 2022 were inflation, the war in Ukraine and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Fourth on the list was Quebec public health’s decision to end compulsory mask wearing. The fifth most important issue to Quebecers in 2022 was gun violence in Montreal.

The Death of Queen Elizabeth II ranked seventh, followed by the CAQ election victory.

Sondage Leger @danslesmedias



Évènement marquants 2022

1.Inflation

2.Guerre Ukraine

3.Cour Suprême/avortement

4.Fin du port obligatoire du masque

5.Violence et armes à feux à Mtl

6.Convoi de la liberté

7.Mort Elizabeth II

8.Victoire CAQ

9.Manifestation Iran

10.Crise passeports pic.twitter.com/tDeoTTkzs1 — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) November 24, 2022 What Quebecers cared about most in 2022: Inflation, the war in Ukraine and Roe v. Wade

