Mayor Valérie Plante lauded the historic deal made in Montreal last night, saying, “We won at COP!”

“We had the Paris Agreement for climate, and now have the Kunming-Montreal Agreement for biodiversity”

Following the acceptance of the Kunming-Montreal Agreement at the COP15 conference in Montreal last night, Mayor Valérie Plante shared a statement expressing her enthusiasm about the global deal.

The “30 by 30” deal mandates the protection of 30% of the planet for nature by 2030, with nations committing to targets for protecting vital ecosystems such as rainforests and wetlands and the rights of Indigenous peoples.

On l’a gagnée, la COP! 🎉



L'adoption de l'accord final de la #COP15 est une excellente nouvelle. C'est un accord historique pour la protection de la nature.



On l'a gagnée, la COP! 🎉

L'adoption de l'accord final de la #COP15 est une excellente nouvelle. C'est un accord historique pour la protection de la nature.

On a eu l'Accord de Paris pour le climat, et on a désormais l'Accord de Kunming-Montréal pour la biodiversité!

