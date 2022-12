The “30 x 30” agreement was adopted quickly to a round of enthusiastic applause at Palais des Congrès just after 3 a.m. this morning.

In the wee hours of the final day of the COP15 conference, this morning shortly after 3 a.m., a historic agreement was reached to preserve and restore 30% of the planet’s land and seas by 2030.

The “30 x 30” deal, officially titled the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, is regarded as a landmark move to protect ecosystems, endangered species and Indigenous rights while fighting the climate crisis.

In the video below, from the European Union’s Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius, representatives of countries around the world are seen applauding the deal within the COP15 HQ, Palais des Congrès in Montreal.

Though there was no official opposition to the deal or its primary objectives, Uganda, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo raised objections about the funding framework, which were essentially overruled.

