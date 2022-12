Winnipeg police have refused to search a landfill where they suspect the bodies of three Indigenous women were dumped by a serial killer.

A rally and march is happening in Montreal this weekend in solidarity with the Indigenous community in Winnipeg. There has been widespread criticism and outrage — from family members, activists, community leaders and politicians alike — following the refusal of the city’s police department to search the Prairie Green landfill for the bodies of two Indigenous women believed to have been buried there by a serial killer — namely Marcedes Myran and Morgan Harris, the other alleged victims being Rebecca Contois and an unidentified victim being referred to as Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe (Buffalo Woman).

The Montreal rally and march — organized by Project Iskweu, which supports the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2spirt people — will take place at Cabot Square at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

“Please bring your drums and visuals to strengthen our message as we denounce the Winnipeg Police department’s decision not to search the landfills.”

