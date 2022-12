2015 Christmas horror film Krampus, starring Adam Scott and Toni Collette, is among those scaring Canadians this holiday season.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies streaming in Canada, including the top 5 horror movies streaming right now.

“A man (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister (Keke Palmer) discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of a nearby theme park tries to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon.”

Directed by Jordan Peele. Available on VOD.

“After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.”

Directed by Parker Finn. Available on Paramount+.

“Traveling to Detroit for a job interview, a young woman (Georgina Campbell) books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double-booked, and a strange man (Bill Skarsgård) is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the evening. Before long, mysterious sounds draw her to other parts of the house where terrifying discoveries prove there’s a lot more for her to fear than just an unexpected house guest.”

Directed by Zach Cregger. Available on Disney+.

“Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year’s most acclaimed horror film. Trapped on her family’s isolated farm, Pearl (Mia Goth) must tend to her ailing father (Matthew Sunderland) under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother (Tandi Wright). Lusting for a glamorous life like she’s seen in the movies, Pearl finds her ambitions, temptations, and repressions all colliding in this stunning, technicolor-inspired origin story of X’s iconic villain.”

Directed by Ti West. Available on VOD.

“While the holiday season represents the most magical time of year, ancient European folklore warns of Krampus, a horned beast who punishes naughty children at Christmastime. When dysfunctional family squabbling causes young Max (Emjay Anthony) to lose his festive spirit, it unleashes the wrath of the fearsome demon. As Krampus lays siege to the Engel home, mom (Toni Collette), pop (Adam Scott), sister (Stefania LaVie Owen) and brother must band together to save one another from a monstrous fate.”

Directed by Michael Dougherty. Available on Crave.

