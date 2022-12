“Can’t wait! Thank you to the Canadiens and Geoff Molson for a night to celebrate so many great memories during my time in La belle province! Montréal… Let’s party! Merci beaucoup!”

P.K. Subban is one of the most memorable Montreal Canadiens players in recent memory, having endeared himself to hockey fans and Montrealers during his tenure with the Habs from 2009 to 2016. Nearly three months after his retirement from pro hockey in September, it was announced on this week that Subban will be celebrated by the Canadiens prior to the home game against the Predators at the Bell Centre on Jan. 12, 2023.

Subban will be part of an on-ice ceremony prior to puck drop, as well as a meet ‘n’ greet with fans at the primary flagship Tricolore Sports store in the Bell Centre (details of the latter TBA).

“We look forward to giving our fans a chance to celebrate his career and the impact he had — and continues to have — on the Montreal community. Whether it’s kids on local minor hockey teams choosing to wear No. 76, or the number of fans we see on any given night at the Bell Centre who still proudly wear their Subban jerseys, you don’t have to go far to understand the influence P.K. had on the popularity of the sport in Quebec.” —Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson

🫡can’t wait! Thank you to @canadiensmtl & Geoff Molson for a night to celebrate so many great memories during my time in La belle province! Montréal… Let’s Party! Merci beaucoup! 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/BYos9ABfTU — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) December 19, 2022 P.K. Subban returns to the Bell Centre for a Habs ceremony and meet & greet on Jan. 12

