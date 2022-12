Please give yourself more time if you plan to travel that day.

Season’s first snow storm in Montreal: expect 25 to 30 cm on Friday

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Montreal, with the season’s first snow storm arriving Friday morning. 25 to 30 cm of snow is expected throughout the day.

“The snow is expected to accumulate quickly and make travel difficult. If you plan to travel or keep up your travel plans, plan more time and be extra cautious. As temperatures will be near the freezing mark, heavy and sticky snow is expected.”

Please be careful out there.

