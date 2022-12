Quebec is the only province in Canada where a minority report being worried about a rise in discrimination.

Quebecers are the least concerned about worsening discrimination

According to a study by Léger, 41% of Quebecers report being concerned about worsening discrimination. Quebec is the only province in Canada where a minority report being worried about a rise in discrimination.

Canadians in the Atlantic provinces are most concerned about worsening discrimination, at 55%.

Overall, 1 in 2 Canadians (49%) are concerned about worsening discrimination in 2023.

Quebec is the only province in Canada where a minority report being worried about a rise in discrimination.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.