According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 43% of Canadians approve of the performance of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, including 47% of people in Quebec, where positive sentiments towards the PM are highest.

The provinces where Trudeau is least favoured are Saskatchewan (26%) and Alberta (27%).

Quebec is currently the only province where more approve (47%) than disapprove (45%) of Justin Trudeau. (For the complete table of results, please see page 1 in the report here.)

The study also found just 33% of Canadians have a favourable opinion of Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre.

Federal leadership: Trudeau enjoys end of year approval bump; Poilievre remains deeply unpopular with women

