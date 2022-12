The alleged abduction took place in the town of Château-Richer.

An AMBER Alert for a six-year-old Quebec girl named Alyson Mercier has ended. Authorities report that the girl was found safe and sound.

The AMBER Alert was put into effect following the girl’s alleged abduction by 39-year-old Éric Mercier in the town of Château-Richer, Quebec, a little over three hours northwest of Montreal.

Ministère de la Sécurité publique du Québec – Alerte Alerte AMBER TERMINÉE, 15 décembre 2022 16 h 05, 200 km autour de Québec #Enalerte https://t.co/lsFwsUf8Hp — Sécurité publique Qc (@secpubliqueqc) December 15, 2022 Quebec AMBER Alert ends: 6-year-old Alyson Mercier found safe and sound

