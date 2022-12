“Approximately three months into his tenure as CPC leader, Pierre Poilievre is viewed much more negatively than his predecessors.”

Pierre Poilievre has managed the impossible: He’s even less likeable than Erin O’Toole & Andrew Scheer

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has examined the favourability of Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, and compared it to those of previous CPC leaders Erin O’Toole, Andrew Scheer and Stephen Harper.

Not only is Pierre Poilievre’s favourability score of 33% lower than those of the three previous Conservative Party leaders within their first three months as leader, his unfavourability score of 54% is significantly higher than those of Harper (26%), Scheer (34%) and O’Toole (42%).

Pierre Poilievre currently sits in a net unfavourable position of -21, far worse when compared with the favourability scores of Erin O’Toole (-6), Andrew Scheer (even) and Stephen Harper (26) at the same point in their terms as leader.

“Approximately three months into his tenure as CPC leader, Pierre Poilievre is viewed much more negatively than his predecessors. This, after aligning himself with the deeply unpopular ‘freedom convoy’ and embracing other positions that are unpopular outside of his base, including firing the head of the Bank of Canada.”

After three months as the leader of the Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre is viewed much more negatively than his predecessors at similar points in their tenure.https://t.co/NjgOTTXeuP pic.twitter.com/MIncT06WSc — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) December 19, 2022

