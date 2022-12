Support for Québec Solidaire has dropped 5 points since last month.

New Quebec election poll finds support for François Legault & CAQ up 5 pts; PQ now polling in second

A new Quebec election poll by Léger has measured support for François Legault and the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) at 41%, 5 points up from last month and even with their popular vote percentage on Oct. 3.

The Parti Québécois is currently polling in second place with 18% support (even), followed by the Quebec Liberal Party with 14% (even), Québec Solidaire with 14% (-5) and the Conservative Party of Quebec with 10% (-1).

According to Léger President Jean-Marc Léger, this is the first time in five years that the Parti Québécois is polling in second place.

Sondage Léger/JDM



La CAQ est toujours en tête mais le PQ est deuxième pour la 1ère fois depuis 5 ans.



CAQ 41%

PQ 18%

PLQ 14%

QS 14%

PCQ 10%

Autres 3%



1002 répondants, 7 au 10 décembre 2022https://t.co/83j0URYQIB — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) December 17, 2022 New Quebec election poll finds support for François Legault & CAQ up 5 pts; PQ now polling in second

