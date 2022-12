Climate change is fourth on a list of global challenges, when it should be number one.

More Canadians are worried about the war in Ukraine than climate change

A new study by Léger has asked Canadians how concerned they are about a variety of global challenges, including climate change, the war in Ukraine and inflation.

The study found that more Canadians are worried about an expansion of the war in Ukraine in 2023 (72%) than the occurrence of more catastrophic weather events due to climate change (68%).

The top two issues concerning Canadians are higher inflation/interest rates (86%) and an economic recession (81%).

More Canadians are worried about the war in Ukraine than climate change

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.