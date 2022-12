“Snow will change to rain Friday morning with a risk of freezing rain during this transition.”

Montreal Snowfall Warning: 15 to 30 cm of snow expected tonight through Friday AM

Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for Montreal, projecting between 15 and 30 cm of snow from Thursday night through Friday morning. There is also a risk of freezing rain when the snow transitions to rain tomorrow morning.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Please be careful out there.

#StormAlert: Power outages in #BC, #ON, #QC and #AtlanticCanada associated with this week’s powerful storms are possible.



#StormAlert: Power outages in #BC, #ON, #QC and #AtlanticCanada associated with this week's powerful storms are possible.

Know the risks and #GetPrepared: https://t.co/v27kNg98z4 pic.twitter.com/iAUcbU2HT5 — Environment Canada (@environmentca) December 22, 2022

