The 11.5-inch “Vandal” will be available via Silent Stage Gallery tomorrow as of 1 p.m.

Montreal artist MissMe is launching her first sculpture on Dec. 20

Montreal artist MissMe has announced the surprise drop of her first sculpture, titled “Vandal,” depicting her signature likeness in a mouse-earned balaclava.

The 11.5-inch sculpture, made of solid resin material, will be available via Silent Stage Gallery tomorrow, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m. EST, 10 a.m. Pacific. The price, according to MissMe, is $399 USD.

