Large majorities of Liberal and NDP voters would pay up to 2% more in tax for a UBI of $40K/year

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that large majorities of Liberal Party (65%) and NDP (73%) voters would be willing to pay 1% to 2% more income tax if it would allow for the creation of a universal basic income (UBI) in Canada of $40,000 per year.

The study found that Conservative Party of Canada (19%) and People’s Party of Canada (13%) supporters were those least likely to support UBI.

Overall, half of Canadians (47%) say they would to pay 1% to 2% more in income tax towards a universal basic income in Canada of $40,000 per year.

For the complete table of results, please see page 1 in the report here.

Large majorities of Liberal and NDP voters would pay up to 2% more in tax for a UBI of $40K/year

