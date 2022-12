“After enduring a dip in approval through the middle portion of the year, the two-term leader ends 2022 approved of by 57% of Quebec residents.”

François Legault is once again the premier with the highest approval rating

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, the approval rating of François Legault is up 14 points since September to 57%, higher than that of any premier in Canada.

Legault’s approval hit an all-time high of 77% in June 2020, and until this month had been trending downward.

“François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec won re-election in October, garnering a second consecutive majority government. The premier gave the inaugural speech of the 43rd legislature on Nov. 30 and continued his focus on preserving the French language in the province, and specifically Montreal. Legault promised to push for a 100% rate of French speaking among immigrants by 2026. After enduring a dip in approval through the middle portion of the year, the two-term leader ends 2022 approved of by 57% of Quebec residents.”

François Legault is once again the premier with the highest approval rating

The premier with the second-highest approval rating is Scott Moe of Saskatchewan (56%), while the premier with the lowest approval rating is Heather Stefanson of Manitoba (26%).

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.