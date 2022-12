“Cole Caufield will travel with the team to Ottawa and should be available to play tomorrow.”

Despite being out for the remainder of the game after a nasty collision with the Calgary Flames’ Trevor Lewis on Monday night, Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield is said to be well enough to travel with the Habs to (probably) play the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

After what looked like a painful hit to head during the first period, Cole Caufield briefly went to the bench before going into what was reported to be concussion protocol. When he didn’t return to play, there was speculation that he had not passed the evaluation. The Habs reported at the time that he had suffered an “upper body injury” but teammates including Juraj Slafkovsky and Caufield bestie Nick Suzuki suggested after the game (a 2–1 win, incidentally) that he was “fine.”

L’attaquant Cole Caufield accompagnera l’équipe à Ottawa et devrait être disponible demain.



Forward Cole Caufield will travel with the team to Ottawa and should be available tomorrow. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 13, 2022 Cole Caufield is okay!

