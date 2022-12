Christmas donuts at Krispy Kreme are back in Canada till Dec. 24

Krispy Kreme Canada has confirmed that their Christmas donuts are now available across the country until Dec. 24. The new flavours are Santa Belly, Gingerbread Cookie Crumb, Red Velvet Cake and Holiday Sugar Cookie.

To see the donut chain’s locations, please visit the Krispy Kreme Canada website.

