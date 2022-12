Canada is getting its own professional women’s soccer league in 2025

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement confirming that a women’s professional soccer league will be starting in Canada in 2025. The league, which has been organized by Project 8, will reportedly have eight teams across the country, with Calgary and Vancouver being the first cities confirmed. Air Canada and CIBC have already been announced as major sponsors.

Trudeau congratulated the organizers, saying:

“It’s official: A women’s professional soccer league is coming to Canada in 2025! Congratulations to everyone involved in making this a reality – we’re looking forward to seeing the players and teams on the pitch.” —Justin Trudeau

It’s official: A women’s professional soccer league is coming to Canada in 2025! Congratulations to everyone involved in making this a reality – we’re looking forward to seeing the players and teams on the pitch. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 7, 2022 Canada is getting its own professional women’s soccer league in 2025

For more sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.