Majority of Americans now support bans on handguns and assault rifles

According to a study by Léger, a majority of Americans now support bans on handguns and assault rifles. 2022 is the third consecutive year that the United States has had over 600 mass shootings.

73% support a ban on importing, buying or selling assault rifles, while 55% support the same for handguns.

Even larger majorities of Canadians also support bans on handguns (78%) and assault rifles (87%).

