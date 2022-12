Large majorities of Canadians across all demographics are willing to see their income taxes raised to improve access to mental health support.

71% of Canadians are in favour of a 2% tax increase to improve the availability of mental health services

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 71% of Canadians are willing to pay 1% to 2% more in income tax if it increases the availability of mental health services in Canada.

The study found agreement among large majorities in every province, all age groups, income and education levels.

By party support, Conservative (57%) and PPC (45%) voters are least likely to say that they would pay 1% to 2% more in income tax to improve access to mental health support in Canada.

For the complete table of results, please see page 1 in the report here.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, about 50% of the Canadians will have or have had a mental illness by age 40.

