On Monday, the City of Montreal announced that 47 cities in 5 continents have signed on to the Montreal Pledge to protect biodiversity. The Montreal Pledge challenges cities to take 15 actions to preserve ecosystems, including the elimination of plastic waste, the reduction of pesticide use, the increasing of green space and the inclusion of Indigenous voices in decision-making related to biodiversity and fighting climate change.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, who announced the pledge shortly before the ongoing COP15 biodiversity conference, noted that cities, regions, states, civil society, businesses, young people and Indigenous communities must all work together and act to preserve ecosystems.

“The leadership of Montreal and other cities is essential to influence the other levels of government. COP15 was a crucial opportunity that we seized to engage the world’s cities in concrete actions to protect biodiversity. I am very proud that the Montreal Pledge has succeeded in mobilizing 47 cities, from 5 continents, representing more than 113 million people. By adhering to 15 concrete actions to protect biodiversity, cities demonstrate their leadership and capacity for action, which must serve as an example for the adoption of the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.” —Valérie Plante

See the full list of cities below.

Barcelona, ​​Spain Berlin , Germany Bogotá , Colombia Bordeaux, France Boston , United States Buenos Aires , Argentina Copenhagen, Denmark Curitiba, Brazil Dakar , Senegal eThekwini, South Africa Freetown, Sierra Leone Gatineau, Canada Glasgow , United Kingdom Helsinki , Finland Laval, Canada Levis, Canada Lisbon, Portugal London, UK Longueuil, Canada Los Angeles , United States Lyon, France Málaga , Spain Manchester , United Kingdom Marseille, France Melbourne , Australia Milan , Italy Mississauga, Canada Montreal, Canada Nagoya , Japan Paris, France Quebec, Canada Quezon, Philippines Rabat , Morocco Reykjavik , Iceland Sado, Japan Santiago , Chile Sao Paulo, Brazil Sendai, Japan Sherbrooke , Canada Terrebonne, Canada Tokyo , Japan Toronto, Canada Trois-Rivieres, Canada Utrecht , Netherlands Vancouver, Canada Windsor , Canada Yokohama , Japan

