Quebec Premier François Legault released a statement on the anniversary of the Montreal massacre.

33 years after Polytechnique: “We all have a responsibility to stop this violence”

This evening Quebec Premier François Legault released a statement on the anniversary of the Montreal massacre at the Université de Montréal’s Polytechnique engineering school. He mentioned the 14 women who were killed, and the 13 people injured, saying society at large has a responsibility to prevent this type of tragedy.

“33 years later, we remember the tragedy that occurred on December 6, 1989 at the Polytechnique. 14 women murdered because they were women. Not to mention the 13 injured people who carry this heavy memory. We all have a responsibility to stop this violence.”

33 ans plus tard, on se rappelle du drame survenu le 6 décembre 1989 à la Polytechnique. 14 femmes assassinées parce qu’elles étaient des femmes. Sans oublier les 13 personnes blessées qui portent ce lourd souvenir.

— François Legault (@francoislegault) December 6, 2022

