The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the new Willow series, the critically acclaimed, awards-bound Everything Everywhere All at Once and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Shudder, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Troll (new on Netflix)

Troll (Dec. 1) is a new international release from Netflix, expanding some of their international original content. When an ancient troll is awakened in a Norwegian mountain, a ragtag group of heroes must come together to try and stop it from wreaking deadly havoc.

Netflix fans appear to have scam fever, and the latest documentary about a scammer extraordinaire is The Masked Scammer (Dec. 1), about a master con man who separated the French elite from their millions.

Dec. 1 also means many old favourites will now be available to stream, including Archer season 13, Billy Madison, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, It Takes Two, It’s Complicated, Step Brothers and The Night Before.

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

New on Prime Video

Everything Everywhere All at Once (new on Prime Video)

One of the year’s most critically acclaimed films, which is already a front-runner for awards season, Everything Everywhere All at Once (Nov. 25) is now available to stream on Prime Video.

See what’s new on Prime Video here.

New on Disney Plus

Willow (new on Disney Plus)

Marvel chimes in to Christmas season with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, a light-hearted 45-minute adventure featuring an unlikely pairing of Star-Lord & the gang and Kevin Bacon.

New on Disney Plus care of RUN DMC’s Rev Run, The Hip Hop Nutcracker (Nov. 25) is a hip hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet, set in New York City. Maria-Clara embarks on a holiday adventure to bring her parents back together, with help from the magical toymaker, Drosselmeyer, and the Nutcracker, whom she brings to life.

On Nov. 30, the first episode of the Willow TV series drops on Disney Plus. If you loved the 1988 movie starring Warwick Davis, this is must-watch TV. An unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

See what’s new on Disney Plus here.

New on Crave

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (new on Crave)

If you’re paying for Starz with your Crave subscription, some comedy favourites start streaming on Nov. 25, including The Flintstones, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, The Family Man and Neighbors.

See what’s new on Crave here.

New on Criterion Channel

My Man Godfrey (new on Criterion Channel)

The only thing I’m celebrating this December is the joy of laughter. Luckily the Criterion Channel has my back, and their first major spotlight is all about the Screwball Comedy. Blending all the hallmarks of the rom-com with zany twists, this early American genre favourite has been enchanting people for nearly a century. Some of the films streaming as part of the spotlight include It Happened One Night, My Man Godfrey, The Awful Truth, Holiday, Ball of Fire, His Girl Friday and The More the Merrier.

Winter is here to stay, so why not settle in for some snow westerns? This awesome curated section features a lot of unsung western classics from all over the world, including Track of the Cat, Day of the Outlaw, Ride the High Country, The Great Silence, McCabe & Mrs. Miller, Dead Man and Ravenous.

The World Cup is well underway but it’s bedtime in Qatar (or if your favourite team has been eliminated), check out some of the incredible selection of football films Criterion has put together to satisfy diehard sports fans. The Goalie’s Anxiety at the Penalty Kick, Infinite Football, Shaolin Soccer and Offside are some of the featured titles.

Other highlights for this month include Christine, Poetry, Tootsie and Cane Fire (Dec. 12).

See what’s new on Criterion Channel here.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Shudder and Criterion Channel