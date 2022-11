The Crown season 5, Jennifer Lawrence in Causeway, Harry Styles in My Policeman, 4-part documentary My Life as a Rolling Stone and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Shudder, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

The Crown season 5 (new on Netflix)

Since the death of the Queen, anticipation for the latest season of The Crown (Nov. 9) has been overwhelming. This season races toward modern times and focuses largely on the events of the 1990s. It also marks the third and final recasting of the show, as the great Imelda Staunton steps into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II for the final period of her life.

Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobbie Brown is back with a sequel, Enola Holmes 2 (Nov. 4). Now a detective-for-hire, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel. Co-stars David Thewlis and Henry Cavill.

Neal Brennan, the co-creator and co-creator of The Dave Chappelle Show is back with a new comedy special, Neal Brennan: Blocks (Nov. 8).

New on Prime Video

My Policeman (new on Prime Video)

Harry Styles has two controversial films out this fall. Don’t Worry Darling premiered in September under the shadow of behind-the-scenes drama. His second starring role comes in My Policeman (Nov. 4), which received middling at best reviews out of TIFF, with most reviewers unconvinced by his acting prowess.

Styles stars as Tom, a policeman in 1950s Britain who falls in love with a schoolteacher on the Brighton coast. However, he soon begins a passionate same-sex affair with a museum curator, despite homosexuality being illegal.

New on Apple TV+

Causeway (new on Apple TV+)

There’s already been a lot of buzz around Jennifer Lawrence’s cinematic return. In Causeway (Nov. 4), she stars as Lynsey, a U.S. soldier who experiences a traumatic brain injury during her tour in Afghanistan, which forces her to return home. She struggles to return to her daily life with her mother as she waits for her eventual redeployment.

The second season of the Justin Theroux-helmed series The Mosquito Coast (Nov. 4) also starts streaming today.

New on Disney Plus

Save Our Squad With David Beckham (new on Disney Plus)

Football fans might get a kick out of Save Our Squad With David Beckham (Nov. 9), which hits Disney Plus this week. In Save Our Squad, David Beckham is joining up with Westward Boys, an under 14’s grassroots side from East London who are in desperate need of help. Westward have not won a game all season, and the threat of being relegated looms large. Beckham is going to have to draw on all of his years of experience in the game if he’s going to stand a chance of saving them from relegation.

New on Crave

Dangerous Liaisons (new on Crave)

Who knew? There’s a new Dangerous Liasons (Nov. 6) series and the first episode drops this week. A pair of scheming ex-lovers attempt to exploit others by using the power of seduction. This TV adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’s classic 18th century novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses stars Leslie Manville and Carice van Houten.

Some Cronenberg is landing on Crave this week, starting with this year’s Crimes of the Future (Nov. 4), a strange dystopic film where humans no longer feel pain and surgery is the new sex. You can also check out Scanners (Nov. 4), one of his most beloved films made famous because of a particularly gnarly head-exploding moment. Bonus: It was shot in Montreal.

New on CBC Gem

My Life as a Rolling Stone (new on CBC Gem)

For Rolling Stones fans, CBC Gem has the exclusive streaming premiere of the four-part documentary My Life as a Rolling Stone (Nov. 4). It tells the story of one the iconic rock ‘n’ roll band by viewing the band through the musical lens of each member, delving deep into their personalities, passions and memories from the past 60 years. The documentary series consists of four hour-long films, providing intimate portraits of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts.

