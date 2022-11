Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in the Christmas Carol musical Spirited, Addams Family spin-off series Wednesday, season 1 of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World and more.

What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Apple TV+, Disney Plus and Crave

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Shudder, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Wednesday (new on Netflix)

October may be long over but spooky fans and goth girls can still celebrate with the new Netflix series, inspired by The Addams Family, Wednesday (Nov. 23). Jenny Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luiz Guzman co-star as Morticia and Gomez Addams, and both Christina Ricci and Gwendolyn Christie are also part of the cast.

In Slumberland (Nov. 18), a young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again. The film stars Jason Mamoa, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler and Marlow Barkley in the lead role.

Trevor Noah, the outgoing host of The Daily Show and one of the most famous comedians in the world, has a new Netflix special, Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Nov 22). He covers a wide range of topics, including learning German, speaking ill of the dead, judging people in horror movies and ordering Indian food.

The critically acclaimed film The Swimmers (Nov. 23) is about two Syrian sisters who flee their war-torn home in Damascus and swim for hours in choppy Mediterranean seas to reach Greece as asylum seekers before going on to compete at the Rio Olympic Games. The film had its world premiere at TIFF and a brief festival run.

Part 2 of the critically acclaimed adult-animation show Inside Job (Nov. 18) starts streaming this week on Netflix. A dark comedy about conspiracy theories and the inner workings of the deep state, replete with aliens, the show is a fun indictment of our terrible, terrible times.

The royals are still a big thing, so Netflix is offering up a new series called Blood, Sex & Royalty (Nov. 23), a modern take on the British royal drama, offering a window into the lives of history’s deadliest, sexiest and most iconic monarchs.

Based on the infamously near-impossible video game with gorgeous 1930s-inspired animated graphics, the third season of The Cuphead Show! (Nov. 18) is now available to stream.

Looking for a laugh? Some classic comedies are being added on the platform this week, including Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (Nov. 20), The Hangover (Nov. 21) and The Hangover: Part II (Nov. 21).

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

New on Prime Video

The People We Hate at the Wedding (new on Prime)

Kristen Bell stars in the new Prime Video movie The People We Hate at the Wedding, family tensions ramp up among siblings in the week leading up to their half-sister’s wedding in the country. The film o-stars Allison Janney, Ben Platt and Isaach De Bankolé.

See what’s new on Prime Video here.

New on Apple TV+

Spirited (new on Apple TV+)

A new musical version of A Christmas Carol called Spirited (Nov. 18) starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell hits Apple TV+ today. Reynolds plays a terrible PR exec and Will Ferrell, the ghost of Christmas Present, is charged with curing him of his miserly ways.

See what’s new on Apple TV+ here.

New on Disney Plus

Disenchated (new on Disney Plus)

Fifteen years after Enchanted, a much-awaited sequel you never knew you wanted, Disenchanted (Nov. 18) hits Disney Plus. Reuniting Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, this follow-up is set years after Giselle’s happily ever after, as Giselle, Robert and Morgan move to a new community and Andalasia and the real world is thrown off-balance. Maya Rudolph co-stars.

As always, you can check out new weekly episodes of your favourite shows Welcome to Chippendales (Nov. 22), Star Wars: Andor (Nov. 23), The Santa Clauses (Nov. 23), Fleishman Is In Trouble (Nov. 24), The Kardashians (Nov. 24), and more!

See what’s new on Disney Plus here.

New on Crave

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World (new on Crave)

More Drag Race for RuPaul fans: Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World season 1, episode 1 (Nov. 18) premieres this week. Revamping the formula from the U.K. version, a worldwide cast of drag queens competes against some of Canada’s best for a new crown.

You can also watch Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2 starting Nov. 18.

See what’s new on Crave here.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Shudder and Criterion Channel