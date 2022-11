The second-best tech satire series Mythic Quest returns, Florence Pugh in The Wonder, Emily Blunt in The English, Jesse Eisenberg in Fleishman Is in Trouble and more.

New on Netflix

The Wonder (new on Netflix)

Florence Pugh made waves with Don’t Worry Darling, but she actually has another major fall release up her sleeve. She also stars in The Wonder (Nov. 16), a film based on a best-selling novel and set in the Irish Midlands in 1862. The story follows an 11-year-old girl, Anna O’Donnell, who stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well, and English nurse Lib Wright, who’s brought to her tiny village to observe. Tourists and pilgrims mass to witness the girl who is said to have survived without food for months.

The popular Netflix series Dead to Me (Nov. 17) returns with a third and final season this week. The black comedy show starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate continues the adventures of Jen and Judy after the shocking conclusion of Season 2.

Everyone’s favourite former Disney star, Zac Efron, is back with season two of Down to Earth (Nov. 11) this time, taking the show “Down Under.” Zac Efron travels around Australia with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live. The hosts bring viewers to beautiful locales where they seek out sustainable practices in a way that is both educational and enlightening, embracing local food, culture and customs throughout their journey.

In Is That Black Enough for You?!? (Nov. 11) cultural and film critic Elvis Mitchell traces the history of Black cinema, focused mainly on the ’70s, with archival and new interviews with many key players from the era.

If you were Canadian and grew up in the early 2000s, chances are you’ve watched some of Due South. Well, you have your chance to indulge in some nostalgia this week because the first four series of the Paul Gross helmed show will be available to stream starting Nov. 16th. A fish out of water show about a Canadian mountie living and solving crimes in Chicago with a grizzled American detective.

New on Prime Video

The English (new on Prime Video)

A new Prime Video miniseries, The English (Nov. 11), premieres today. Starring Chaske Spencer and Emily Blunt, this co-production with the BBC is about an Englishwoman who comes to the West in 1890 looking for revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son and meets an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation by birth with whom she discovers a possible shared history.

New on Apple TV+

Mythic Quest season 3 (new on Apple TV+)

Season 3 of the second-best tech-satire sitcom, Mythic Quest (Nov 11) is back with the first two episodes available to stream today, while the rest of the season will roll out every week. The show takes off where season 2 left off; Ian and Poppy are working on a brand new game at GrimPop. Back at Mythic Quest, chaos ensues under David’s leadership. Oh, and Brad’s out of jail.

New on Disney Plus

Fleishman Is in Trouble (new on Disney Plus)

The first two episodes of the new miniseries Fleishman Is in Trouble (Nov. 17) stars Jesse Eisenberg as Toby Fleishman, a recently divorced forty-something-year-old man, who finds himself immersed in the world of app-based dating. But as he finds successes he never found in his youth, his ex-wife Rachel disappears, leaving him with only his kids. As he balances looking after his children, a promotion at the hospital where he works, and all the women in Manhattan, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to his wife until he can be more honest about what happened to their marriage in the first place.

One of the year’s most critically acclaimed films, Fire of Love (Nov. 11), starts streaming on Disney plus today. The documentary is about Katia, and Maurice Krafft loved two things — each other and volcanoes.

Chris Hemsworth (aka Thor) has a new show on Disney Plus. Limitless With Chris Hemsworth (Nov. 16) explores how humans can live better for longer by taking on physical challenges such as diving in ice or climbing skyscrapers.

New on Crave

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (new on Crave)

One of the more pleasurable tv to film experiences of the year, The Bob’s Burgers Movie hits Crave (Nov. 12) this week. The Belchers try to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant.

Season two of The Sex Lives of College Girls (Nov. 17) drops this week, and you’ll be able to stream the first two episodes starting next Thursday. The Mindy Kaling-created show follows the lives of four 18-year-old freshmen roommates at the fictional Essex College in Vermont, covering their sexually active lifestyle as they deal with the struggles and hardship of college.

